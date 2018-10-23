European Commission rejects Italian government's spending plans

Clear
Posted: Oct. 23, 2018 11:03 AM
Updated: Oct. 23, 2018 11:03 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The European Commission rejected Italy's draft budget Tuesday, the first time the European Union executive has thrown out a government's spending plans since the single currency was introduced nearly 20 years ago.

"Today, for the first time, the commission is obliged to request a euro-area country to revise its draft budget plan," commission Vice President for the Euro Valdis Dombrovskis told journalists. He said "the ball is now in the court of the Italian government."

Nineteen of the 28 EU member states have signed up to the single currency, meaning the European Commission must vet government budgets.

Italy's populist government wants to increase public spending and smash through spending targets previously agreed on with Brussels, in order to kick-start the economy as well as maintain and increase welfare payments.

Although the proposal is well below the EU's deficit limit of 3% of gross domestic product, it falls significantly short of last year's targeted 1.8%.

On Monday Italian Economy Minister Giovanni Tria sent a letter to the commission to say Rome will stick with its budget plans despite criticism.

The Italian government, which includes the anti-EU League party, will have three weeks to respond to Tuesday's decision by the European Commission with revisions of its proposal or ignore the commission's warnings.

If Rome refuses to budge, Brussels' next step would be to open an "excessive deficit procedure" that could end with financial sanctions in 2019.

