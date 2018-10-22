A suspicious package targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros was rendered safe in Bedford, New York Monday, a law enforcement source tells CNN.
The Bedford Police say they received a call reporting a suspicious package found in a mailbox. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said.
An employee had opened the parcel. The employee placed the package in a wooded area and called the Bedford Police, according to a press release.
The package did not detonate on its own, the law enforcement source said.
The case has been turned over to the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force.
Related Content
- Explosive device found near George Soros' home
- Explosive device found near home of billionaire investor George Soros
- George Soros Fast Facts
- The smears against George Soros are dangerous
- George Soros foundation leaves Hungary amid government crackdown
- George Soros is worried about another financial crisis
- If Democrats agree with Soros' sexist comments, they're in trouble
- No explosives found in suspicious device at Puget Sound Shipyard in Washington state
- Two improvised explosive devices go off at Florida mall
- Fatal California explosion likely caused by device, authorities say