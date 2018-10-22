Clear

South Carlina deputy dies three weeks being injured in a standoff

(CNN) -- A South Carolina sheriff's deputy died Monday, nearly three weeks after she was injured in a sta...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 10:21 PM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 10:21 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A South Carolina sheriff's deputy died Monday, nearly three weeks after she was injured in a standoff, the Florence County Sheriff's Office said. Deputy Farrah Turner was one of seven officers who were shot when authorities tried to serve a search warrant on October 3. Turner is the second officer to die from the standoff. Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was killed in the shooting.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
50° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 50°
Florence
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 48°
Fayetteville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 48°
Decatur
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 45°
Scottsboro
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 46°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events