CIA Director Gina Haspel traveling to Turkey for Khashoggi investigation, source says

CIA Director Gina Haspel is traveling to Turkey to address the investigation into the death of Jamal Khashog...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 6:55 PM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 6:55 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

CIA Director Gina Haspel is traveling to Turkey to address the investigation into the death of Jamal Khashoggi, according to a source familiar with her plans.

The CIA did not respond to requests for comment.

Reuters was first to report this story.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

