Uber dealmaker resigns one month after WSJ report of past sexual misconduct

Uber's head of corporate development has resigned less than one month after the Wall Street Journal reported on past allegations of sexual misconduct against him stemming from his employment at the ride-hailing company.

Uber confirmed the resignation of Cameron Poetzscher, which was first reported by the Journal, on Monday but did not give a reason for his departure. "We thank Cam for his 4 and half years of service to Uber," the company said in a statement.

Poetzscher joined Uber in 2014 as its vice president of corporate development and oversaw important business deals and fundraising efforts for the company. But last fall, according to a Journal article published this September, an outside law firm discovered there was reason to believe allegations that Poetzscher had a "pattern of making sexually suggestive comments about other co-workers, including describing which ones he would like to sleep with."

Poetzscher also engaged in a consensual affair with a colleague that violated the company's policy, the Journal reported.

Last November, Poetzscher was given a warning, ordered to attend sensitivity coaching and had his bonus cut, according to the Journal. But he was later promoted to acting head of finance and for a time reported directly to Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi until Nelson Chai was hired as chief financial officer in August.

In a statement to the Journal in September, Poetzscher said he was "rightfully disciplined" by his employer. "I deeply regret and have learned from this error in judgment," he said.

CNN Business has reached out to Poetzscher for comment.

Chai will assume Poetzscher's duties in the near term.