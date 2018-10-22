Elon Musk sets a date for Hyperloop testing

Elon Musk's high-speed vacuum-tube train system, Hyperloop, could be a reality as early as December.

Two miles of test track, at least.

Musk said on Twitter Sunday that the tunnel being dug to test his high speed Hyperloop should be complete by December 10. Once it's ready, Musk is throwing a party.

He announced an opening event that night and free rides for the public starting the next day.

The Hyperloop test track starts under a parking lot on the property of SpaceX -- a Musk company -- in Hawthorne, California, and runs at 155 mph for about two miles. Musk's The Boring Company has been doing the digging.

The tech entrepreneur has been touting the potential of Hyperloop for several years now. He penned a white paper in 2013 called Hyperloop Alpha that hyped the technology. He predicted that a tube train system could move people and material at at more than 600 mph.

While Musk was one of the early advocates of concept of a Hyperloop, several companies and universities are working on their own versions, including Virgin Hyperloop One, which has Richard Branson as its chairman and an investment from Virgin Group.