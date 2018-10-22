Clear

China mining accident: 18 trapped in tunnel

More than 170 rescue workers are trying to free 18 coal miners trapped in a tunnel in China's eastern Shando...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 9:28 AM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 9:28 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

More than 170 rescue workers are trying to free 18 coal miners trapped in a tunnel in China's eastern Shandong province, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The miners were trapped after a rock burst at the Longyun Coal Mining Company in Yuncheng County at around 11 p.m. (10 a.m EST) on Saturday.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Bridges and tunnels

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Industrial accidents

Mining accidents

Mining and minerals

Transportation and warehousing

Transportation infrastructure

Asia

China

Continents and regions

East Asia

The incident destroyed part of a water drainage tunnel in the coal mine, killing two and trapping another 20 workers, the official Xinhua news agency reported.

Authorities say one miner was rescued Monday.

Rock burst accidents are often caused by fractures in rocks due to mining.

This story is developing -- more updates to come.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Scattered Clouds
47° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 47°
Florence
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 44°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 44°
Scottsboro
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 41°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events