Clear
SEVERE WX: Frost Advisory - Freeze Warning View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Lionel Messi: Barcelona star to miss El Clasico after fracturing right arm

Lionel Messi has fractured a bone in his right arm and will miss the El Clasico match against Real Madrid ne...

Posted: Oct. 22, 2018 4:48 AM
Updated: Oct. 22, 2018 4:48 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Lionel Messi has fractured a bone in his right arm and will miss the El Clasico match against Real Madrid next week.

The Barcelona star landed awkwardly on his arm after colliding with Sevilla's Franco Vazquez in the first half of his side's 4-2 win Saturday.

Continents and regions

Europe

Lionel Messi

Madrid

Soccer events

Southern Europe

Spain

Sports events

Sports figures

Barcelona

Catalonia

Football (Soccer)

Sports and recreation

The Argentine received lengthy treatment on the pitch, and still looked to be in considerable pain as he left the field.

The Spanish giants later revealed Messi had suffered a "fracture of the radial bone in his right arm".

READ: Mamadou Sakho's journey from Paris to the Premier League

READ: Bayern visualize the sound of fans in football's sonic revolution

READ: Juve star urges players to think about life after football

The 31-year-old, considered one of the best footballers in history, is set to miss the club's next six games, including his side's Champions League fixture against Inter Milan Wednesday.

Messi had started the match against Sevilla in formidable fashion, setting up Barca's opener before adding a sublime goal of his own.

Visit cnn.com/football for more news and videos

It marked a return to form for the La Liga champion, which had been on a run of four games without a win in the league.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Florence
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 37°
Fayetteville
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 36°
Decatur
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 35°
Scottsboro
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 36°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events