Clear

URGENT - LA Dodgers down Milwaukee Brewers; Dodgers head to World Series

(CNN) -- It'll be the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, after the Dodgers d...

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 11:26 PM
Updated: Oct. 20, 2018 11:26 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- It'll be the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Boston Red Sox in the World Series, after the Dodgers dispatched the Milwaukee Brewers, 5-1, Saturday night to clinch the National League Championship. Earlier, Boston won the American League Championship by knocking off the defending World Series champion Houston Astros. The World Series opens Tuesday in Boston.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 53°
Florence
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 55°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
50° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 50°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events