Trump debuts new slogan and conspiracy theory

President Donald Trump concluded his three-day tour of Western states with a stop in Nevada on Saturday, telling voters there that Democrats maintain an "extremist immigration agenda" while characterizing the party as an "angry, ruthless, unhinged mob."

The President, in an effort to galvanize voters ahead of next month's midterm elections, held one of his signature Make America Great Again rallies in Elko, Nevada, where he sought to outline the differences between the GOP and Democrats, particularly on the issue of immigration.

"The Democrats don't care about what their extremist immigration agenda will do to your communities, to your hospitals -- what about your hospitals and to your schools," Trump said. "The Democrats don't care that a flood of illegal immigration will bankrupt our country."

In an attempt to paint Democrats as unfit to govern, the President described the party in no uncertain terms, telling the crowd: "The Democrat party has become an angry, ruthless, unhinged mob determined to get power by any means necessary."

"The choice for every American could not be more clear," he said.

Trump also used the rally as an opportunity to speak about the caravan of migrants headed for the Southern border, telling supporters that, "The Democrats want caravans. They like the caravans."

The President highlighted the scene from Friday of migrants crossing a bridge leading to Mexico.

"Did anybody see that bridge over the weekend?" Trump asked the crowd. "I mean, is that an incredible situation? It's sad. And it's sad, honestly; it's sad from both sides. It's sad from their side also."

He said that his administration is "going to figure it out" and that he's "already figured it out," but didn't elaborate on what the administration is doing to stop the caravan from entering the US, instead telling the crowd that he would keep it "low-key" until after the election.

Trump also stumped for Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller, who is fighting to maintain control of his seat from his Democratic challenger, Rep. Jacky Rosen, whom he called "Wacky Jacky" at the rally as he has done in the past.

"That's what we need ... we need a wacky Jacky in Congress," he joked.

In a Saturday tweet, Trump said that Heller was a "good friend" and that he needs the senator's "Help and Talent in Washington." The two previously had an icy relationship, which Trump acknowledged in September when he campaigned for Heller in Las Vegas.

"We weren't friends. I didn't like him and he didn't like me," he said of their initial relationship. "And as we fought and fought and fought, believe it or not, we started to respect each other, then we started to like each other, then we started to love each other."

At Saturday's rally, the President lampooned political correctness, calling it "a crazy phenomenon that's going on" and expressed regret at how closely his language is watched.

He told supporters that he expected some backlash for referring to women as "beautiful" at another MAGA rally he held Friday in Arizona.

"Last night, last night in Arizona we had, you never saw so many people. I said, 'I want to thank the great men that are here, and I want to thank the beautiful women everyone beautiful, everyone,'" he said.

"And I said, 'Ugh, I better apologize, because if I don't, for calling you beautiful, because if I don't apologize they will go wild tomorrow, headlines Donald Trump called women beautiful,' they all say 'please call me beautiful,'" he said. "It is a crazy phenomenon that's going on."

The President's Nevada stop comes fewer than 24 hours after his Arizona rally, where he also spoke at length about Democrats and immigration.

"Democrats believe our country should be a giant sanctuary city for criminal aliens," he said, while "Republicans believe our country should be a sanctuary for law abiding Americans."

On Monday, the President will head to Texas to campaign for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.