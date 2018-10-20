Trump to reporter: Don't be a baby

President Donald Trump is headed to Nevada on Saturday to cap off a three-day tour of Western states in an effort to galvanize voters ahead of next month's midterm elections.

The President will hold one of his signature Make America Great Again rallies in Elko, Nevada, where he will possibly speak on a range of topics from a headline-filled week, including the caravan of migrants headed for the Southern border, the Russian national who was charged on Friday with a federal crime for allegedly working to interfere in the 2016 and 2018 elections and the investigation into the killing of Saudi Arabian journalist and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump is also expected to stump for Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller, who is fighting to maintain control of his seat from his Democratic challenger, Rep. Jacky Rosen.

The President's Nevada stop comes less than 24 hours after he visited Arizona to speak to supporters at another MAGA rally, where he cast the choice between Democrats and Republicans as a pick between lawless immigration and strict border controls.

"Democrats believe our country should be a giant sanctuary city for criminal aliens," he said, while "Republicans believe our country should be a sanctuary for law abiding Americans."

Trump also touted the success of a trade deal between the United States, Canada and Mexico, saying "even the Democrats like it."

At a separate event in the state, the President spoke about the Russian national charged on Friday with conspiracy to defraud the United States, telling reporters that there was "no collusion" with his campaign.

"Had nothing to do with my campaign. You know, all of the hackers, and all of the -- everybody that you see, nothing to do with my campaign," he said.

He also said he didn't regret praising a Montana congressman a day earlier for assaulting a reporter last year.

"No. No. Not at all," he said when asked about his remarks made during a rally on Thursday in Montana.

Seeking to create a stark difference between Democrats and Republicans during his Montana rally, the President told supporters that, "Democrats create mobs. Republicans create jobs."

Trump said the November 6 vote will be "an election of Kavanaugh, the caravan, law and order, and common sense. That's what it's going to be."

The President's last rally in the state was in September in Las Vegas, where he shared a stage with Heller and told the crowd about his once-icy relationship with the senator.

"We weren't friends. I didn't like him and he didn't like me," he said of their initial relationship. "And as we fought and fought and fought, believe it or not, we started to respect each other, then we started to like each other, then we started to love each other."

On Monday, the President will head to Texas to campaign for Republican Sen. Ted Cruz.