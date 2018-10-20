Clear

The child at the center of a legal fight over keeping her on a ventilator has died, her family says

Payton Summons "passed naturally" after her heart stopped beating on its own Friday around 8:30 p.m., while ...

Posted: Oct. 20, 2018 10:01 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Payton Summons "passed naturally" after her heart stopped beating on its own Friday around 8:30 p.m., while she was still on the ventilator that had become the crux of a legal battle between her parents and a Texas hospital, her family's attorney said.

"The family is saddened by her loss but are glad she passed naturally," Justin Moore told CNN on Saturday.

Brain death

Brain injuries

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Celebrities

Children

Continents and regions

Demographic groups

Diseases and disorders

Families and children

Family members and relatives

Head injuries

Health and medical

Health care

Health care facilities

Hospitals

Justin Moore

Law and legal system

Neurological disorders and injuries

North America

Population and demographics

Restraining orders

Society

Southwestern United States

Texas

The Americas

Trial and procedure

United States

Wounds and injuries

Deaths and fatalities

The 9-year-old girl, who had been declared brain-dead, was at the center of an ongoing court dispute between a Fort Worth hospital, which wanted to remove her from the ventilator, and her parents, who wanted to keep her on the machine.

A judge this week ruled in favor of her parents' request to have a temporary restraining order against the hospital extended.

Payton was not removed from the ventilator, Moore said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Florence
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
Fayetteville
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 55°
Decatur
Overcast
58° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 58°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 38°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

 

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events