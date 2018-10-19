Alaska Gov. Bill Walker suspends re-election bid

Alaska Gov. Bill Walker suspended his re-election campaign Friday night with less than three weeks to go before election day.

In a statement, Walker expressed concerns that he and Lieutenant Gov. Valerie Davidson would not win the emerging three-way race for the governor's seat.

Alaska Continents and regions Elections and campaigns Government and public administration North America Northwestern United States Political candidates Politics The Americas United States Government bodies and offices Governors Heads of government Mark Begich Political Figures - US

"With more time, I am confident that Val and I could deliver a message and a campaign that could earn a victory in this election," Walker wrote in an Instagram post Friday night. "But there are only 18 days remaining before election day. Absentee ballots have already been mailed, and Alaskans are already voting. In the time remaining, I believe we cannot win a three-way race."

Walker, an independent, endorsed Democratic nominee Mark Begich, a former US senator, citing the way Begich's priorities "more closely align" with his than do those of Republican nominee Michael Dunleavy.

"This week I have talked to many Alaskans to determine whether I or Mark Begich had a better chance of running a competitive race against Mike Dunleavy. The determination was made that, at this point, Begich has the better odds," Walker wrote.

"On balance, it is my belief that despite my many differences with Mark Begich, his stance on the important issues ... more closely align with my priorities for Alaska," he later added.

Walker's lieutenant governor, Byron Mallott, resigned Tuesday over "inappropriate comments" that have remained largely unexplained.