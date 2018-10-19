Clear

URGENT - Throngs of migrants reach Mexico-Guatemala border

(CNN) -- A large group of Honduran migrants from the caravan have reached the Guatemala-Mexico border and...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 1:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A large group of Honduran migrants from the caravan have reached the Guatemala-Mexico border and are waiting to cross. Many are parents carrying children, who are sweating in the sweltering heat. It's a chaotic scene, with instructions being shouted out through megaphones. Mexican officials have said people seeking asylum will be processed at the border, but it's unclear what will happen once this large group begins to march forward.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Florence
Clear
75° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 75°
Fayetteville
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 72°
Decatur
Few Clouds
74° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 74°
Scottsboro
Scattered Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events