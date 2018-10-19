(CNN) -- A large group of Honduran migrants from the caravan have reached the Guatemala-Mexico border and are waiting to cross. Many are parents carrying children, who are sweating in the sweltering heat. It's a chaotic scene, with instructions being shouted out through megaphones. Mexican officials have said people seeking asylum will be processed at the border, but it's unclear what will happen once this large group begins to march forward.
Related Content
- Throngs of migrants reach Mexico-Guatemala border
- URGENT - Throngs of migrants reach Mexico-Guatemala border
- Migrants from the caravan have started reaching the US-Mexico border
- The caravan of migrants has reached the US-Mexico border. So what's next?
- URGENT -
- URGENT - Earthquake jolts southeastern Mexico
- Snapshots from the US-Mexico border
- Caravan won't end in Mexico. Some migrants will risk trip to US border
- A caravan of migrants is nearing Mexico's border. Will authorities turn them back?
- Mexico and EU reach new trade deal
Scroll for more content...