USC says it's tentatively agreed to $215M settlement over gynecologist misconduct claims

The University of Southern California said Friday it has "reached agreement in principle" on a $215 million ...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 1:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The University of Southern California said Friday it has "reached agreement in principle" on a $215 million class-action settlement after students filed lawsuits accusing former campus gynecologist Dr. George Tyndall of sexually abusing them.

The settlement would provide at least $2,500 to "all class members" -- patients who've received women's health services from Tyndall -- interim USC President Wanda Austin said in a statement released Friday.

"Patients who are willing to provide further details about their experience could be eligible for additional compensation up to $250,000," Austin's statement reads.

The proposed settlement was "reached with plaintiffs' counsel," Austin said.

Dozens of former and current USC students sued Tyndall and the university in lawsuits that first became public in May, accusing the doctor of sexual misconduct and using inappropriate language.

On Tuesday, a plaintiffs' attorney said 93 additional women had come forward to accuse Tyndall of sexual misconduct in two new lawsuits.

Tyndall was a gynecologist at USC's student health center for nearly 30 years until he was fired in 2017 for inappropriate behavior, according to USC.

