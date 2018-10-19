Throngs of migrants reach Mexico-Guatemala border

A massive caravan of Honduran migrants -- many with children in tow -- cheered and chanted as they streamed toward a crossing at the Guatemala-Mexico border Friday.
Celebratory airhorns blared as the group marched forward.
Mexican officials have said people seeking asylum will be processed at the border, but it's unclear what will happen once this large group comes into contact with Mexican authorities.
Developing story - more to come
