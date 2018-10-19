Canada legalized recreational pot this week and its dispensaries weren't the only ones with a business plan. A Girl Scouts Brownie -- and budding entrepreneur -- knew exactly where her best sales would come from.
Elina Childs, 9, stood outside an Edmonton dispensary Wednesday and sold all her cookies to those enduring 4-hour lines during the country's first day of legal marijuana sales.
Business and industry sectors
Business, economy and trade
Canada
Consumer products
Continents and regions
Controlled substances
Drugs and society
Food and drink
Food products
Kinds of foods and beverages
Marijuana
North America
Society
Sweets and desserts
The Americas
Misc organizations
Youth clubs and activities
In the past, Elina has sold her cookies door-to-door and that took weeks, her dad said.
"Last year, she got bit by a dog, it wasn't bad but we were still apprehensive," dad Sean Childs told CNN.
"While driving, we saw how long the lines were at the dispensary, and we just stopped to sell the cookies there."
Elina sold out her stock in just 45 minutes, making a total of $120 (US $91).
"She didn't quite understand what the big deal was," Childs said. "She was just selling cookies in her mind, but everyone was so happy to see her, and kept congratulating her."
Weed has been legal for only since Wednesday and Elina isn't the only one who cashed in on the munchies.
The marijuana demand has been so high that several licensed cannabis retailers around the country have completely run out of pot, reported CNN partner CBC.
Related Content
- A 9-year-old Canadian cashes in on the long lines for pot -- and sells out her Girl Scouts cookie supply
- Girl Scout sells cookies outside weed shop
- 9-year-old Girl Scout collecting boxes of cookies for police
- Jennifer Garner is selling Girl Scout cookies too
- Colorado Girl Scouts can sell cookies in front of pot shops
- Girl Scout leader saves baby's life
- 9-Year-Old Girl Foils Delivery Scam In Her Neighborhood
- Suspect arrested in attempted kidnapping of 9-year-old girl
- 9-year-old girl among nearly 200 dead in Nigeria floods
- Australia wants to sell pot to the world