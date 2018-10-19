Clear

Pilot pulls off incredible sideways landing at Bristol Airport

Ever been in an airplane that's landed sideways? Probably not given that it's a very tricky maneuver to pull...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 11:57 AM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 11:57 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Ever been in an airplane that's landed sideways? Probably not given that it's a very tricky maneuver to pull off.

That didn't stop a TUI Boeing 757-200 make an incredible dramatic landing at Bristol Airport, in the UK, last week.

Aircraft

Aviation and aerospace industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Air transportation

Airports

Transportation and warehousing

Storm Callum brought challenging high winds and stormy weather to parts of Britain last week -- so the aircraft's skilled pilot, Captain Brenda Riepsaame Wassink, had to go to extreme lengths to ensure safe landing.

The pilot used a technique called crabbing to ground the plane, angling the nose of the plane into the wind until right before it touched down on the tarmac, whereupon it swiftly turned to glide down the runway.

During the maneuver, the airplane's wings can be seen flexing up and down as they're buffeted by the storm's powerful gusts.

"We're very proud of TUI Airways Captain Brenda Riepsaame Wassink," the airline said in a statement. It said the landing in adverse weather conditions showcased "how highly skilled and well trained our TUI Airways pilots are."

Wassink, 35, joined TUI in 2005, becoming a captain in 2017. She was piloting flight TOM6561 from Menorca, Spain to Bristol when she completed her landing.

UK-based YouTuber MrAviationGuy, known for his plane-spotting videos, captured footage as the Boeing 757-200 landed smoothly and also recorded other planes trying and failing to land successfully.

The TUI flight's audacious landing will no doubt help Bristol Airport maintain the impressive statistics for punctuality which in 2015 saw it as one of the world's best for time keeping.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
73° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 73°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Decatur
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 72°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events