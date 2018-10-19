Clear

Bayern Munich will no longer accept 'disrespectful and disgusting' reporting

Bayern Munich's uncertain start to the season under new coach Niko Kovac has moved club bosses at the domina...

Posted: Oct. 19, 2018 10:13 AM
Updated: Oct. 19, 2018 10:13 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Bayern Munich's uncertain start to the season under new coach Niko Kovac has moved club bosses at the dominant force in German football to point the finger at the media for what they say is "disrespectful and disgusting" reporting.

Bayern has won six consecutive Bundesliga titles, but ahead of Saturday's game at Wolfsburg, the Munich club is sixth in the table, four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund following a four-match winless streak for the champion.

Bundesliga

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Continents and regions

Europe

FC Bayern Munich

Football (Soccer)

Germany

Media industry

Sports and recreation

Sports organizations and teams

Western Europe

"FC Bayern will no longer accept this manner (of reporting)," Karl-Heinz Rummenigge told reporters on Friday in a news conference called at short notice.

Referencing the German constitution -- "human dignity shall be inviolable" -- Rummenigge added that the media "no longer thinks about dignity and decorum anymore.

"There seem to be no boundaries anymore, especially for the media and even 'experts' who have played at this club."

READ: Bayern visualize the sound of fans in football's sonic revolution

READ: Juve star urges players to think about life after football

READ: Mamadou Sakho's journey from Paris to the Premier League

'No words'

Kovac has faced criticism, as has Bayern captain and goalkeeper Manuel Neuer -- whose form has suffered after twice fracturing his foot in 2017 -- as well as Jérôme Boateng and Mats Hummels.

"When I read about Manuel Neuer then I just have no words. I would like to remind you that Manuel was world goalkeeper of the year four times," said Rummenigge told reporters. "Same goes for Jérôme Boateng and Mats Hummels."

Friday's media conference had been called at short notice and the Bayern hierarchy warned reporters they could face expect "mail from our media lawyer" for false or inaccurate reports.

"I don't know if there are special laws for the media but we will not accept this kind of reporting any longer," Rummenigge said.

"We will protect our coach, players and club. It is outrageous, disrespectful and polemical."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
63° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 60°
Fayetteville
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 63°
Decatur
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 61°
Scottsboro
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events