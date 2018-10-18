Clear
Mueller's not being pressured but is expected to wind down his probe by year's end, source says

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has not given special counsel Robert Mueller a certain date by which ...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 6:19 PM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 6:19 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has not given special counsel Robert Mueller a certain date by which everything must be completed, but the expectation is that the probe will wind down by the end of the year, according to a source familiar with the investigation in the Justice Department.

"Mueller and his team have to provide a confidential report to Rosenstein at the end of the investigation. As far as timing, the investigation is obviously ongoing, and I'd expect it to continue well after the midterms," the source said.

Asked about a report that Rosenstein is pressing Mueller to finish as quickly as possible, the source said any suggestion that Mueller is being pressured to wrap up immediately after the November midterm election is inaccurate.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

