Elle faces backlash over false Kim Kardashian and Kanye West breakup tweet

No, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West did not breakup.
Elle magazine sent "Kimye" fans into a tizzy with a false tweet on Thursday, claiming the couple was splitting.
The tweet redirected followers to a voter registration page in partnership with Rock The Vote.
Journalist Yashar Ali slammed the magazine for using click bait. "When a random tweeter did this it was clever but now you're just stealing their tweet and also spreading fake news," Ali wrote in response.
One Twitter user wrote, "This is trash nonsense'! Elle Magazine TORCHED for this 'sick' voter registration stunt."
Another user called the campaign sexist, "Hot tip: Women are fully capable of being self-actualized people who can be interested in pop culture news AND the current political landscape, @ELLEmagazine. This is trash, and so is my newly-canceled subscription."
Elle used a less overtly false post on Instagram to attract voter registrants, captioning a photo of the couple: "OMG THIS #KIMKARDASHIAN AND #KANYEWEST NEWS!!! It's happening and you'll never guess how it all went down."
Responses to the Instagram post ranged from "well played" to "ya got me."
CNN has contacted Kardashian, West and Elle magazine for comment.
