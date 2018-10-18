Clear

Bolton and Kelly get into heated shouting match sparking resignation fears

A heated argument in the West Wing between chief of staff John Kelly and national security adviser John Bolt...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 2:47 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A heated argument in the West Wing between chief of staff John Kelly and national security adviser John Bolton over a recent surge in border crossings turned into a shouting match Thursday, two sources familiar with the argument told CNN.

The exchange lay bare a bitter disagreement that has existed between two of President Donald Trump's top aides for weeks now. Trump, who was incensed about the rising levels of migrants and threatened to shut down the southern border on Twitter earlier that morning, took Bolton's side during the argument.

Donald Trump

Government and public administration

Government bodies and offices

John Bolton

John Kelly

Political Figures - US

US federal government

White House

While arguing is frequent in this divided West Wing, a source familiar with the clash equated it with a falling out.

The White House declined to comment on the argument. Bolton continued on with scheduled meetings throughout the afternoon.

The fight between Kelly and Bolton startled several aides throughout the West Wing on Thursday, a person who heard the shouting said, adding that the raised voices went well beyond the heated discussions of the Trump administration.

After the blowup, aides whispered privately that one of the men might leave the White House given the deep disagreement over the border. The fact that the President sided with Bolton, which only added to Kelly's fury.

A White House official said later that tempers had cooled and Kelly was not going to leave. Another declined to comment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 70°
Florence
Clear
69° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 69°
Fayetteville
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 66°
Decatur
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
Scottsboro
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events