Cardi B and Fran Drescher may team up for a reboot of 'The Nanny'

Cardi B might be coming back to television.

The reality star-turned-rapper is in talks to play Fran Drescher's daughter in a potential reboot of Drescher's popular '90s sitcom, "The Nanny."

"[I'm] talking to her representation. It's really getting me excited. It's fresh and it could be super fun." Drescher told Extra.

The duo idea started when the "Bodak Yellow" rapper gave a shout out to the actress in an Instagram post last month. Cardi B was dressed head-to-toe in leopard print and cheekily captioned the picture, "Fran Drescher in @dolcegabbana."

The post got Drescher thinking.

"That got my creative juices going. She's got a funny voice, too. What kind of a great mother/daughter would we be? Amazing, I think," Drescher said.

Cardi B responded on social media that she's all for joining Drescher's TV family, "IM WITH IT !!!!This makes me so happy cause i love her."

A reboot of "The Nanny" is not yet officially in the works, but Drescher has previously said she would be open to reclaiming her famous role.