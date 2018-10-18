Clear

URGENT - US spokesman says 2, not 3, Americans wounded in Kandahar attack

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 11:50 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- A spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan has clarified that two, not three, Americans were wounded in Thursday's shooting attack in Kandahar province in Afghanistan. Col. Dave Butler, a spokesman for US Forces-Afghanistan, initially said that three Americans were wounded in the attack that claimed the life of Gen. Abdul Raziq Achakzai, one of the most prominent security figures in Afghanistan, before later issuing a statement clarifying that one of the wounded was a coalition contractor.

