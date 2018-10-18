Mnuchin tweets he will not take part in Saudi summit

The jittery stock market is once again heading south.

The Dow dropped 300 points, or 1.2%, on Thursday, with selling accelerating after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin backed out of a conference in Saudi Arabia. The S&P 500 lost 1.4%.

Tech stocks fell sharply, sending the Nasdaq tumbling about 2%. Netflix tumbled 4%, while Facebook and Amazon lost about 2% apiece.

The market hit session lows after Mnuchin tweeted that he, President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo decided not to participate in the Saudi summit.

The news underscores rising global uncertainties, including turmoil in Europe's bond market and a plunge in China's stock market.

Mnuchin's announcement points to elevated tensions between the United States and Saudi Arabia over the disappearance of Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Saudi Arabia has threatened to retaliate against potential US sanctions. The kingdom is the world's largest oil exporter, giving it great sway over global energy prices. US oil prices bounced off their lows on the news.

Saudi Arabia has also played a huge role financing the rise of Silicon Valley, serving as the tech industry's unofficial banker.

But the market has also been pressured by other international developments. Even before Mnuchin's tweet, analysts pointed out that Italian bond yields spiked. Investors have been worried about Italy's budget deficit.

Chinese stocks plunged overnight, falling deeper into a bear market as the US-China trade war continues to linger.