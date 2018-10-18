Clear

Former USA Gymnastics president arrested on charge of tampering with evidence in Larry Nassar case

The former head of USA Gymnastics has been accused of removing documents linked to the ...

Posted: Oct. 18, 2018 12:54 AM
Updated: Oct. 18, 2018 12:54 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The former head of USA Gymnastics has been accused of removing documents linked to the Larry Nassar sexual abuse case from the famed Karolyi Ranch gymnastics training facility in Texas, authorities said.

Steve Penny was arrested Wednesday nearly three weeks after he was indicted by a grand jury for tampering with evidence, the Walker County District Attorney's office said.

Arrests

Crime, law enforcement and corrections

Crimes against persons

Criminal law

Criminal offenses

Evidence (legal)

Gymnastics

Larry Nassar

Law and legal system

Law enforcement

Sex crimes

Sexual assault

Sexual misconduct

Society

Sports and recreation

Sports figures

Sports organizations and teams

Trial and procedure

USA Gymnastics

Bela Karolyi

He was detained after US Marshals tracked him to a cabin in Gatlinburg, Tennessee. He is being held at the Sevier County Jail while awaiting extradition to Walker County, Texas.

If convicted of the third-degree felony charge, Penny could face up to 10 years in prison and up to a $10,000 fine.

The indictment claims Penny ordered the removal of documents from the Karolyi Ranch in Walker County, Texas with "the purpose of impairing the ongoing investigation by destroying or hiding the documents," after he learned the investigation was underway, the Walker County District Attorney's office said.

Authorities claim the documents were later delivered to Penny at the USAG headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana. The records are currently missing.

The documents would have helped law enforcement investigate Nassar and would have "assisted with the investigation of other offenses that may have occurred at the Karolyi Ranch," the district attorney's office said in a statement.

Penny resigned last year as the organization became embroiled in a sexual assault scandal. He had been USA Gymnastics president and chief executive officer for 12 years.

The training center, a 2,000-acre compound about 70 miles north of Houston, is run by longtime gymnastics coaches Martha and Bela Karolyi. It became the US Women's National Team Training Center in 2001 and a US Olympic Training Site in 2011 -- during many of the same years Nassar was the national team doctor.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Clear
58° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 58°
Fayetteville
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Clear
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 54°
Scottsboro
Clear
55° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 55°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events