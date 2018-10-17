Quickly catch up on the day's news

Here's what you might have missed Wednesday on CNN:

-- The investigation into what happened to Jamal Khashoggi is closing in on the Saudi crown prince's inner circle. A group of Saudi men who Turkish officials believe are connected to Jamal Khashoggi's apparent killing were led by a high-ranking intelligence officer, sources told CNN. One source said that man was close to the inner circle of the kingdom's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

-- A North Carolina state trooper was fatally shot early Wednesday during a traffic stop in Columbus County. A suspect is in police custody, authorities said.

-- First lady Melania Trump's plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews Wednesday after a "mechanical issue" that led to smoke in the cabin. Trump was headed to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, where she later spoke about neonatal abstinence syndrome.

-- The Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo does not meet the criteria of a public health emergency of international concern, the World Health Organization says. Since the outbreak began August 1, there have been 216 cases of Ebola including 139 deaths, according to WHO.

-- Think twice about what you're eating for dinner tonight. Nearly 100 people across 29 states have been infected with a strain of multidrug-resistant salmonella after coming into contact with a variety of raw chicken products. But don't reach for that red meat just yet. A new report found that most burger chains fail on annual antibiotics report card.

-- The company responsible for operating a duck boat that sank in July, killing 17 people, is trying to limit its liability in the accident by citing an old maritime law from 1851. Tia Coleman, who survived the sinking as nine of her family members perished, is now calling for a boycott of Ripley Entertainment.

-- Spoiler alert: "Roseanne" may be gone, but "The Conners" aren't. The ABC spinoff sitcom premiered on Tuesday to 10.5 million viewers, making it TV's No. 1 series debut this season.

-- Ariana Grande is taking a break from the internet after news of her breakup with SNL star Pete Davidson broke on Sunday night. Grande posted on Instagram thanking her fans for their support, writing, "It's very sad and we're all tryin very hard to keep going. love u. and thank u for bein here always."