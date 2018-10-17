Clear

URGENT - First lady's plane lands safely after 'mechanical issue'

(CNN) -- First lady Melania Trump's plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews Wednesday after a "m...

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 9:05 AM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 9:05 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

(CNN) -- First lady Melania Trump's plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews Wednesday after a "mechanical issue" that led to smoke in the cabin. According to the press pool traveling with Trump, about 10 minutes after the plane took off, reporters could see a thin haze of smoke and the smell of something burning. The plane landed safely. Reporters were brought wet towels and told to hold them over their faces if the smell became too strong. The White House did not immediately provide an official explanation of what happened and the pool has been told that the trip is being re-evaluated.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 54°
Florence
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 46°
Feels Like: 53°
Fayetteville
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 43°
Feels Like: 52°
Decatur
Clear
53° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 53°
Scottsboro
Clear
59° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events