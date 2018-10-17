These business A-listers are skipping Saudi Arabia's big conference

Most of the big names who were due to attend Saudi Arabia's investment conference next week have bailed out following the unexplained disappearance of prominent journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde joined the list of dropouts on Wednesday, closely followed by the heads of two of France's biggest banks.

Wall Street's biggest names withdrew earlier this week, as did some of Europe's top executives in finance.

The biggest question mark hangs over the attendance of US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who is still scheduled to attend. President Donald Trump said a final call would be made by Friday.

Khashoggi, a Washington Post columnist, hasn't been seen since he entered the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2.

Turkish officials have told CNN he was killed inside the consulate. Saudi authorities have so far maintained that Khashoggi left the consulate the same day, but they have provided no evidence to support the claim.

The Saudi conference, known as "Davos in the desert," is part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's plan to transform the oil-dependent economy.

These are the high-profile participants who have already pulled out:

JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon

Ford Executive Chairman Bill Ford

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi

Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman

Blackrock CEO Larry Fink

MasterCard CEO Ajay Banga

Viacom CEO Bob Bakish

HSBC CEO John Flint

Credit Suisse CEO Tidjane Thiam

BNP Paribas Chairman Jean Lemierre

Societe Generale CEO Frédéric Oudéa

Standard Chartered CEO William Winters

London Stock Exchange CEO David Schwimmer

IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde

Thrive CEO Ariana Huffington

Google Cloud CEO Diane Greene

Sinovation Ventures CEO Kai-Fu Lee

World Bank President Jim Yong Kim

Los Angeles Times owner Patrick Soon-Shiong

Economist Editor-in-Chief Zanny Minton Beddoes

New York Times columnist Andrew Ross Sorkin

The chief executives of a handful of prominent Asian and European companies — some of whom have benefited from hefty Saudi investments — are still planning to attend, or are refusing to talk about their plans.

Here's a list of big names who are still planning to participate:

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin

Siemens CEO Joe Kaeser

EDF CEO Jean-Bernard Lévy

Thales CEO Patrice Caine

These executives have not yet commented on whether they still plan to attend: