AP: Trump compares Saudi, Kavanaugh accusations

According to the Associated Press, President Trump compared the accusations against Saudi Arabia to the allegations against Brett Kavanaugh.

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 7:17 PM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 7:42 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump defended Saudi Arabia in an interview Tuesday, suggesting the wave of criticism the Middle Eastern kingdom has received over a missing Saudi journalist is premature.

"Here we go again with you know you're guilty until proven innocent," Trump told The Associated Press.

The AP's report said Trump compared the accusations against Saudi Arabia, which stands accusing of killing Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, to the allegations against recently confirmed Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

