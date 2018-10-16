Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Netflix now has more than 137 million subscribers

Netflix added nearly 7 million new subscribers in its most recent quarter, about 2 million more than the str...

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 4:07 PM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 4:07 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Netflix added nearly 7 million new subscribers in its most recent quarter, about 2 million more than the streaming company expected.

Netflix (NFLX) now has more than 137 million people tuning in around the world.

Broadcasting industry

Business and industry sectors

Business, economy and trade

Companies

Digital and streaming video

Internet and WWW

Internet broadcasting

Media industry

Movie and video industry

Netflix Incorporated

Streaming media

Technology

The company's stock surged nearly 14% after hours.

The fact that Netflix beat its own subscriber expectations is a big win for the company. Last quarter, the company said that it gained about 1 million fewer customers than it expected, sending its stock plunging.

Netflix expects to add another 9.4 million subscribers in the last part of this year.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 57°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Overcast
55° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 55°
Scottsboro
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 63° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events