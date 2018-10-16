Netflix now has more than 137 million subscribers

Netflix added nearly 7 million new subscribers in its most recent quarter, about 2 million more than the streaming company expected.

Netflix (NFLX) now has more than 137 million people tuning in around the world.

The company's stock surged nearly 14% after hours.

The fact that Netflix beat its own subscriber expectations is a big win for the company. Last quarter, the company said that it gained about 1 million fewer customers than it expected, sending its stock plunging.

Netflix expects to add another 9.4 million subscribers in the last part of this year.