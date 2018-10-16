Lady Gaga thanks her 'fiancé' during speech

A bride is born?

Lady Gaga has apparently confirmed her engagement to her boyfriend, Christian Carino, by referencing her "fiancé, Christian" during a speech Monday at Elle's 25th Annual Women in Hollywood Celebration.

The "A Star Is Born" actress wiped away a tear as she spoke and thanked "all the loved ones" in her life who take care of her every day.

Gaga and Carino, a talent agent, have been low-key about their relationship since they were first spotted together in January 2017.

It's been a big month for Gaga, who was honored at the Elle event and is earning rave reviews and Oscar buzz for her performance in "A Star Is Born" with Bradley Cooper.

The soundtrack to the film debuted at the top of the Billboard 200 album chart this week, marking Gaga's her fifth chart-topper and Cooper's first.

Gaga was previously engaged to actor Taylor Kinney, who she dated for four years before Kinney proposed on Valentine's Day 2015.

Gaga announced that she and Kinney were taking a break in 2016, following speculation they had split.

She posted a photo with the actor on Instagram at the time of her breakup with a caption that began, "Taylor and I have always believed we are soulmates."

"Just like all couples we have ups and downs, and we have been taking a break," Gaga wrote. "We are both ambitious artists, hoping to work through long-distance and complicated schedules to continue the simple love we have always shared."

Gaga used her Elle speech to talk about the role women play Hollywood and referenced her own experience with sexual assault.

"We women in Hollywood, we are voices," she said. "We have deep thoughts and ideas and beliefs and values about the world and we have the power to speak and be heard and fight back when we are silenced."

CNN has reached out to reps for Gaga for comment.