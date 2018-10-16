Clear

MegaMillions and Powerball jackpots combined are now almost 1 BILLION dollars

Good people of America, the lottery jackpots need to be stopped. They are getting too powerful.Tuesda...

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 9:42 AM
Updated: Oct. 16, 2018 9:42 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Good people of America, the lottery jackpots need to be stopped. They are getting too powerful.

Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing is worth $654 million, and Wednesday's Powerball jackpot stands at $345 million. Together, that's $999 million -- a mere seven-figure whisper away from a cool billion dollars.

Amusements and gaming

Leisure and lifestyle

Lotteries

The reason these jackpots have ballooned to such monstrous proportions is because, well, no one has won in a while. According to a release from Mega Millions, the last Mega Millions jackpot was won July 24, netting 11 co-workers a combined $543 million. The last Powerball jackpot, which totaled $245.6 million, was won August 11 by a man in Staten Island, New York.

Believe it or not, this week's combined billion-dollar haul is not the biggest prize in the lottery's history. That honor goes to a 2016 Powerball jackpot, which clocked in at $1.586 billion (although it was shared by three winners).

Of course, the actual amount you'll win is considerably less than a billion dollars, not just because of taxes and annuities and fine print things. The amount you will win is likely $0, because the odds of winning either jackpot are one in several hundred million.

Sure sure, someone needs to win eventually, we know. But it's not going to be you.*

*OK, almost certainly not. But cheer up! There are often secondary prizes to these huge drawings that can be worth millions of dollars, and a shocking amount of them go unclaimed -- probably because people get too focused on the biggest possible way to win.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 59°
Florence
Overcast
56° wxIcon
Hi: 58° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 56°
Fayetteville
Overcast
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 48°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
57° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 57°
Scottsboro
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 61°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events