From auto insurance to credit cards, some of America's most storied brands were once owned by Sears.
Here's a timeline:
Related Content
- Discover, Allstate and Prodigy: Sears' impressive family tree lives on
- 12-Year-Old Self-Taught Piano Prodigy Up for National Award
- 9-year-old chess prodigy wins right to stay in Britain
- Here's what's killing Sears
- Sears' bankruptcy appears imminent
- When Sears sold cars
- Rubio: Trump-Putin comments left 'bad impression'
- Man discovers fake lottery
- 'Giant thunderclap' dinosaur discovered
- Newly discovered armored dinosaur lived on a lost continent
Scroll for more content...