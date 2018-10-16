Clear

Trump resumes 'Pocahontas' moniker after Warren DNA test

President Donald Trump resurfaced his "Pocahontas" nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday, a day afte...

Posted: Oct. 16, 2018 7:52 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

President Donald Trump resurfaced his "Pocahontas" nickname for Sen. Elizabeth Warren on Tuesday, a day after the Massachusetts senator released a DNA test.

In a series of tweets, Trump revived and amplified the controversy over the claimed Native American heritage of Warren, a potential 2020 challenger.

"Pocahontas (the bad version), sometimes referred to as Elizabeth Warren, is getting slammed," Trump tweeted Tuesday, one day after Warren released her DNA test results.

"She took a bogus DNA test and it showed that she may be 1/1024, far less than the average American. Now Cherokee Nation denies her, "DNA test is useless." Even they don't want her. Phony!," Trump's tweet continued.

In a second tweet moments later, Trump alleged that Warren's claims of Indian heritage "have turned out to be a scam and a lie" and called for Warren to apologize for the second time in 24 hours.

Warren first faced scrutiny for her purported Native American heritage during her 2012 Senate race.

But Warren now has documentation to back up her family lore -- an analysis of her genetic data performed by Carlos Bustamante, a professor of genetics at Stanford and adviser to Ancestry and 23 and Me.

Bustamante's full report is now posted on Warren's website, along with other supporting documents and interviews detailing her background.

According to the report, "the great majority of (Warren's) identifiable ancestry is European." However, the report adds, "The analysis also identified 5 genetic segments as Native American in origin at high confidence."

Bustamante's analysis places Warren's Native American ancestor between six and 10 generations ago, with the report estimating eight generations. "The identity of the sample donor, Elizabeth Warren, was not known to the analyst during the time the work was performed," the report says.

Warren released the findings of the test in a video which makes clear that it was at least in part a response to Trump's attacks, opening with a clip of the President mocking Warren as "Pocahontas." Members of Warren's family express their disappointment with the President's taunts in a series of interviews.

