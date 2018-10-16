Saudi Arabia's isolation in the global business world deepened Tuesday as three of Europe's top bankers joined a growing list of executives who have pulled out of a high-profile investment conference in Riyadh next week.
A spokesperson for HSBC (HSBC) said its CEO, John Flint, would not attend the Future Investment Initiative, and a person familiar with the situation said Credit Suisse (CS) CEO Tidjane Thiam would no longer be going.
Continents and regions
Middle East
Middle East and North Africa
Saudi Arabia
Business executives
Labor and employment
Workers and professionals
Both executives were previously listed as speakers and both banks were strategic partners for the event. Neither bank would comment on the status of the partnerships.
Standard Chartered (SCBFF) CEO Bill Winters has also withdrawn, a spokesperson for the British bank said.
Related Content
- Top European bank CEOs pull out of Saudi investment conference
- Uber CEO pulls out of Saudi conference after journalist's disappearance
- European bank caught laundering Mexican drug money
- Top European banker detained in bribery probe
- Anjali Sud was rejected from dozens of investment banks. Now she's the CEO of Vimeo
- Most media sponsors pull out of Saudi conference after journalist disappears
- European banks are flirting with each other again. Here's why
- European banking still has a massive money laundering problem
- European Union Fast Facts
- Former CEO accused in multi-million dollar investment fraud scheme