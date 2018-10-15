Clear

Winona Ryder Fast Facts

Here's a look at the life of Oscar-nominated actress Winona Ryder.Personal:...

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 9:06 PM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 9:06 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Here's a look at the life of Oscar-nominated actress Winona Ryder.

Personal:
Birth date: October 29, 1971

Celebrities

Winona Ryder

Court trials

Law and legal system

Trial and procedure

Fast Facts

Birth place: Winona, Minnesota

Birth name: Winona Laura Horowitz

Father: Michael Horowitz, rare books dealer

Mother: Cynthia (Istas) Horowitz

Other Facts:
She has been nominated for an Academy Award two times: Once for "The Age of Innocence" and once for "Little Women."

Ryder received a Grammy nomination for her spoken recording of "Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl."

Timeline:
1986 - Makes her film debut in "Lucas."

October 6, 2000 - Receives a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

December 12, 2001 - Is arrested at the Beverly Hills Saks Fifth Avenue, charged with four felony counts and is released on $20,000 bail.

June 14, 2002 - At her arraignment, Ryder enters a not guilty plea

October 16, 2002 - Drug charges against Ryder are dismissed.

October 24 2002 - Ryder's trial begins.

November 6, 2002 - The jury reaches a verdict after five hours of deliberation. Ryder is found not guilty of burglary, guilty of vandalism and guilty of grand theft.

December 6, 2002 - Ryder is sentenced to three years probation, psychological and drug counseling, 480 hours of community service and $10,000 in fines and restitution.

June 18, 2004 - A judge reduces the charges against Ryder from felonies to misdemeanors as she has completed 480 hours of community service at the City of Hope Cancer Center.

2016-2017 - Stars in Netflix's series "Stranger Things."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 54°
Feels Like: 63°
Florence
Overcast
61° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 61°
Fayetteville
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 57°
Decatur
Overcast
63° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 63°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
68° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 68°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events