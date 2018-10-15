Clear

Former Senate Intelligence Committee staffer pleads guilty to lying to FBI investigators

Posted: Oct. 15, 2018 2:57 PM
Updated: Oct. 15, 2018 2:57 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Former Senate Intelligence Committee staff member James Wolfe pleaded guilty Monday to one count of lying to the FBI about his contacts with a reporter.

Federal prosecutors accused Wolfe, a former security director for the Senate Intelligence Committee, of lying to FBI agents in December 2017 about his contacts with three reporters, including through his use of encrypted messaging applications.

Judge Ketanji B. Jackson asked Wolfe, "Did you make a false statement to the FBI?"

"I did, your honor," Wolfe responded.

This is a breaking story and will be updated.

