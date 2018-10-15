'Transparent' to end with musical episode

"Transparent" will end on lots of notes -- musical ones.

Creator Jill Soloway told the New York Times, "This idea of music rescuing our family was all there."

"So we're like, let's just keep blowing on the flame," Soloway said. "The Pfeffermans will live on, and that's what kept us going and then Jen Salke [head of Amazon Studios] sat down with me and told me, 'It's going to be OK.' So we just kept singing.'"

Soloway said the two-hour musical movie will be shot later this year and air on Amazon next fall.

"It will hopefully feel like 'Jesus Christ Superstar' mixed with 'La La Land' mixed with 'Flight of the Conchords' with something more Jewish thrown in," Soloway added. "A little 'Yentl.'"

The series followed the life of a retired college professor who comes out to her family as transgender.

"Transparent" is ending after after five seasons following the loss of its star, Jeffrey Tambor, who was fired in February after allegations of sexual harassment.

Soloway described feeling "so angry" about the controversy and hasn't spoken to Tambor since his departure.