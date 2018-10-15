Six dead after floods hit southern France

Six people have died after flash flooding hit the Aude region of southern France, local officials said Monday.
Roads were cut off and cars overturned after several months' worth of rain fell on the area overnight Sunday into Monday, causing rivers to flood.
A woman died in the village of Villardonnel, while four people died overnight in nearby Villegailhenc, authorities confirmed. A sixth person also died in the Aude region, they added later.
The commune of Pezens has been evacuated and all schools in the department were closed on Monday. Local residents have been told to remain indoors.
More than six inches of rain fell in the area, with the fire brigade responding to over 250 calls overnight, according to AFP.
Rescue operations are also underway in several other departments, with up to two meters of water in the streets of Conques in Aveyron.
