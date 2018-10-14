Clear

Los Angeles bus accident injures at least 25

A bus and car crashed on a Los Angeles freeway Sunday, causing collisions on both sides of the freeway and at least two dozen injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 8:05 PM
Updated: Oct. 14, 2018 8:17 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

The fire department evaluated about 40 patients and transported 25 people to hospitals, the department said in a news release.

Five people were in serious condition and 20 were in fair condition with minor injuries, the release said.

The wreck happened around 1 p.m. local time when a bus crashed through the center divider on the 405 Freeway in North Hills, reported CNN affiliate KABC, citing firefighters.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

