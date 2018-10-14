Clear

Bus crash in Los Angeles injures at least 25 people

A bus and car crashed on a Los Angeles freeway Sunday, causing collisions on both sides of the freeway and a...

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 6:39 PM
Updated: Oct. 14, 2018 6:40 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

A bus and car crashed on a Los Angeles freeway Sunday, causing collisions on both sides of the freeway and at least two dozen injuries, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The fire department evaluated about 40 patients and transported 25 people to hospitals, the department said in a news release.

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

California

Continents and regions

Los Angeles

North America

Southwestern United States

The Americas

Traffic accidents

United States

Firefighters and firefighting

Labor and employment

Workers and professionals

Five people were in serious condition and 20 were in fair condition with minor injuries, the release said.

The wreck happened around 1 p.m. local time when a bus crashed through the center divider on the 405 Freeway in North Hills, reported CNN affiliate KABC, citing firefighters.

The cause of the crash has not been determined.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Few Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Clear
79° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 81°
Fayetteville
Overcast
70° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 70°
Decatur
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 79°
Scottsboro
Broken Clouds
70° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 70°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events