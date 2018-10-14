Clear

Truck carrying migrants in Turkey crashes; 22 killed

Twenty-two migrants were killed and 13 others were injured Sunday when a truck carrying them overturned, Tur...

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 12:33 PM
Updated: Oct. 14, 2018 12:33 PM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Twenty-two migrants were killed and 13 others were injured Sunday when a truck carrying them overturned, Turkey's state-run news agency Anadolu reported.

The accident occurred as the truck was heading from Aydin province to Izmir. Details of the incident were not immediately available.

Accidental fatalities

Accidents

Accidents, disasters and safety

Continents and regions

Deaths and fatalities

Immigration

Immigration, citizenship and displacement

International relations and national security

Middle East

Middle East and North Africa

Society

Traffic accidents

Turkey

Children were among those killed, Anadolu said.

The local prosecutor's office has launched an investigation, according to the report.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
76° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 76°
Florence
Broken Clouds
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 79°
Fayetteville
Overcast
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 65°
Feels Like: 75°
Decatur
Scattered Clouds
75° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 64°
Feels Like: 75°
Scottsboro
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 79°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events