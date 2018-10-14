An altercation between two families at a toddler's birthday party in Texas led to a shooting that left four men dead and one injured, authorities said.
Police responded to reports of a shooting at a 1-year-old's party in Taft on Saturday, said Sgt. Nathan Brandley of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Police are looking for two suspects they believe were involved in the shooting, he added.
The injured man was airlifted to a hospital in Corpus Christi, Brandley said. Details about his condition were not immediately available.
Taft, a town of nearly 3,000 people, is about 12 miles north of Corpus Christi.
Related Content
- Cops searching for 2 after birthday party shooting
- 4 dead, 1 injured in shooting at toddler's birthday party
- Burger King Employees Throw 80th Birthday Party for Loyal Customer
- Deployed soldier's employer throws birthday party for his kids
- 5 children shot at birthday party, teen arrested
- Cop fired after fatally shooting teen
- Dallas cop charged in fatal shooting
- First responders surprise teen with autism after only 2 friends show up to his birthday party
- 10-year-old boy shot at Newport News birthday party, critically injured
- Teen clinging to life after being shot in the head at birthday party