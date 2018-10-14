Clear

4 dead, 1 injured in shooting at toddler's birthday party

Four men died and one was injured in a shooting at a toddler's birthday party near Corpus Christi, Texas, th...

Posted: Oct. 14, 2018 2:59 AM
Updated: Oct. 14, 2018 2:59 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Four men died and one was injured in a shooting at a toddler's birthday party near Corpus Christi, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

Police responded to reports of a shooting at a home in Taft, Texas on Saturday, the state's Department of Public Safety spokesman Sgt. Nathan Brandley said.

The shooting stemmed from an altercation between two separate families who were celebrating the birthday of a 1-year-old child, Brandley said.

The injured man has been airlifted to a hospital in Corpus Christi, Brandley said.

Details about his condition were not immediately available.

Authorities are currently looking for two suspects they believe were involved in the shooting, Brandley said.

Taft, a town of nearly 3,000 people, is about 12 miles north of Corpus Christi.

