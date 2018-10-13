Bomb strikes political rally for female candidate in Afghanistan

A bomb Saturday that targeted a parliamentary election rally for a woman running for office in northeastern Afghanistan killed at least 14 people, according to a local official.

The attack occurred at an event in support of candidate Nazifa Yousofi in the Takhar province, a week before the October 20 national legislative elections, said Jawad Hajiri, the spokesman for the provincial governor.

Another 32 people were injured in the blast, Hajri said. Yousofi was not hurt.

Hajri told CNN the explosive was hidden inside a motorcycle and went off at the gathering in the Rustaq district.

Saturday's attack came after several bloody weeks in Afghanistan.

On September 3, one US service member was killed and another wounded in an "apparent insider attack" -- one carried out by a member of the Afghan security forces -- in eastern Afghanistan, according to a statement from Resolute Support, the NATO-led coalition in Afghanistan.

Days later, 20 people -- including two journalists -- were killed in Kabul in twin bomb attacks on a wrestling club. ISIS claimed responsibility for that attack.

A recent UN report said the number of Afghan civilians killed in the first six months of this year has reached a record high.