Clear

At least 8 climbers dead after snowstorm in Nepal, police say

Eight members of a climbing expedition are dead and another is missing after a snowstorm at Nepal's Mount Gu...

Posted: Oct. 13, 2018 8:45 AM
Updated: Oct. 13, 2018 8:45 AM
Posted By: CNN Wire

Eight members of a climbing expedition are dead and another is missing after a snowstorm at Nepal's Mount Gurja, police in the South Asian country said.

The group -- five South Korean climbers and four Nepali guides -- were there to climb the Himalayan mountain. They were noted missing Friday when officials couldn't contact them, police said.

Asia

Blizzards and ice storms

Continents and regions

Nepal

Severe weather

South Asia

Weather

A rescue crew aboard a helicopter then spotted eight bodies as it circled the area from above, police said.

Local villagers have retrieved at least six of the bodies, police said.

The eight were killed in the snowstorm, police said. Further details about how they died or their progress in the climb weren't immediately available.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Huntsville
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 56°
Florence
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 72° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 57°
Fayetteville
Broken Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 54°
Decatur
Broken Clouds
56° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 56°
Scottsboro
Few Clouds
59° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 59°
WAAY Radar
WAAY WAAY-TV Cam
WAAY Temperatures

 

Most Popular Stories

Community Events