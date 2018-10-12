Kim Kardashian is not embarrassed about Kanye West's visit with Trump

Following a televised meeting described by some as a "disaster," you might be wondering what those closest to Kanye West thought of his Thursday visit with President Donald Trump.

A source close to the Kardashian family told CNN that West's wife, Kim Kardashian, is "not embarrassed" by her husband's comments, in which he spoke about an alternate universe, dropped some profanity, and argued time does not exist.

Celebrities Donald Trump Kanye West Political Figures - US Government and public administration Government bodies and offices US federal government White House Kim Kardashian

"Kim is incredibly supportive," the source said, who added that West's mind "moves at lightning speed" and suggested the forum for the White House meeting wasn't the best representation of West's "genius."

Ahead of her husband's visit with President Trump, Kardashian told Extra that she was looking forward to it.

Related: T.I. says his patience for Kanye West is dead and gone after Trump meeting

"I always say he isn't the best communicator, but he has the best heart," Kardashian said. "I know what he wants to accomplish... and I can't wait to see that happen."

In preparation for his White House trip, West held meetings with community leaders and advisers at Chicago's Soho House on Wednesday, according to two sources with knowledge of the discussions.

There was a camera crew filming West's preparations, according to the sources, who did not know if the footage would be used in an upcoming episode of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians."

CNN has reached out to the E! network for comment.

Following West's meeting with Trump, there was swift fallout from some of his fellow artists, including rapper, T.I., who took to social media to express his disappointment.

"This is the most repulsive, disgraceful, embarrassing act of desperation & auctioning off of one's soul to gain power I've ever seen," he wrote in a lengthy Instagram post.