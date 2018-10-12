Is Meghan, Duchess of Sussex British or American?

If you find that question confusing, then you're not alone.

CNN tested five NFL players making their way to London for the annual games at Wembley Stadium on their knowledge of Britain.

The results were interesting, to say the least.

For the record, although the former "Suits" actor previously known as Meghan Markle is a member of the British royal family, she is firmly an American citizen, and -- for now -- simply a resident of the United Kingdom.

Oakland Raiders tight end Jared Cook and Seattle Seahawks cornerback Neiko Thorpe will face each other in London at Wembley this Sunday, but when it came to this quiz Cook walked away with the win.

Ten-year veteran Cook -- who is off to a strong start with 30 catches and two touchdowns in the season's first four games -- got four out of six questions right, guessing correctly that the classic Wimbledon refreshment Pimms and Lemonade is British.

Thorpe only managed two correct questions, but got an 'A' for his wardrobe, which featured gold Air Jordan sneakers, a gold Casio G-Shock watch, and a substantial gold chain that a member of staff handed to him in the middle of the interview.

"I love gold. I loved it as a kid," Thorpe told CNN in July at an NFL promotional event in London. "Even before I could afford the real gold, I used to wear the fake gold. So now people ask me why I wear so much."

"I remember when I used to have to take it off, because if I didn't it would turn my neck green," he explained. "So now it's the real deal, I can keep it on."

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo -- who is a perfect 8/8 on field goal attempts this season -- was rolling until he guessed that the greatest British tennis player in several generations was American.

Nope, Andy Murray is British, sorry Josh. Remarkably, however, Lambo was well aware that Welsh actor Christian Bale is both a US and British citizen.

In terms of game preparation, Lambo expanded on his routine of mindfulness and blocking out distractions have allowed him to become one of the league's most dependable kickers.

The former MLS goalkeeper will square off against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles in London on October 28 -- and if this quiz is anything to go by, the game should be close.

Eagles wide receiver Mack Hollins also delivered on four out of five questions and wisely noted that fish and chips are indeed British.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Kyle Emmanuel may have won four college championships with North Dakota State, but was lagging in this competition, hitting the 50 percent mark.

Tesla cars are American, sorry Kyle. We hope you fare better against the Tennessee Titans on October 21.