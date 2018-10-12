5 things to know for October 12: Tropical Storm Michael, missing journalist, Georgia governor's race, cardinal's resignation

It may take years for the survivors of Hurricane Michael to recover fully. Here's how you can help them. And here's what else you need to know to Get Up to Speed and Out the Door.

1. Tropical Storm Michael

Federal Bureau of Investigation Government and public administration Government bodies and offices Government organizations - US US Department of Justice US federal departments and agencies US federal government Brian Kemp Political Figures - US Accidents, disasters and safety Continents and regions Explosions Massachusetts Natural disasters North America Northeastern United States Resignations Severe weather The Americas Tropical storms United States Weather Embassies and consulates Government departments and authorities International relations International relations and national security Jamal Khashoggi Misc people State departments and diplomatic services Elections (by type) Elections and campaigns Georgia Governors Gubernatorial races Heads of government Politics Southeastern United States State elections Hurricanes

Michael, now a post-tropical cyclone, headed into the Atlantic Ocean early this morning and is almost 200 miles east of Norfolk, Virginia. But the storm, one of the strongest ever to hit the continental US, leaves in its wake a trail of death and destruction from the Florida Panhandle to the mid-Atlantic.

• Eleven deaths have been blamed on Michael, including five in Virginia, four in Florida, one in North Carolina and an 11-year-old girl in Georgia, who was killed when a carport flew into her grandparents' home.

• Almost 1.4 million customers in seven states don't have electricity, including more than half a million in North Carolina.

• Mexico Beach, Florida, is pretty much gone. The coastal town took the brunt of Michael's 155-mph winds when it blew ashore Wednesday.

• Parts of the Carolinas and Virginia are still dealing with flooding.

2. Jamal Khashoggi

Turkey says it has video and audio evidence that missing Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was killed inside the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul, says a source familiar with the investigation into his disappearance. The source, whom a Western intelligence agency briefed, says the evidence showed there was an assault and struggle inside the consulate and also provided evidence of the moment that Khashoggi was killed. "You can hear how he was interrogated, tortured and then murdered," one official told The Washington Post. Khashoggi hasn't been seen since entering the consulate earlier this month. Saudi Arabia denies any involvement in his disappearance.

3. FBI

Over the past couple of months, several FBI employees have been recalled from Asia as the Justice Department looks into allegations of interactions with prostitutes. The investigation, The Wall Street Journal reports, involves FBI staff in a handful of cites in East and Southeast Asia. The exact nature of the allegations and where they took place are unclear right now. The FBI keeps a large presence of agents and support staff in embassies around the world. In a statement to CNN, the FBI said "allegations against any employee are taken very seriously."

4. Georgia governor's race

The campaign for Georgia's Democratic candidate for governor wants her Republican opponent, the state's secretary of state, to resign his job. Stacey Abrams wants Brian Kemp to quit after The Associated Press reported that Kemp's office -- which is in charge of running elections in Georgia -- is using a controversial verification law that has put on hold more than 53,000 voter registration applications. And almost 70% of them belong to African-Americans, an AP analysis shows. Abrams' campaign accuses Kemp of engaging in voter suppression. Kemp denied the allegations and said he's only trying to stop voter fraud. Kemp and Abrams, who is trying to become the first black woman governor, are running neck and neck in most polls.

5. Massachusetts explosions

Overpressurized gas lines sparked the fires and explosions in towns north of Boston last month that killed a person and damaged 131 structures. A preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board put the blame on a pressure sensor that a gas company's work crew had removed. Once it was disconnected the sensing lines lost pressure. Regulators responded by increasing pressure in the distribution system, the NTSB said. When they didn't detect any system pressure, they allowed the full flow of high-pressure gas into the system, exceeding the maximum allowed. A short time later, more than 60 gas fires broke out, forcing thousands of people to evacuate.

This just in ...

Clergy sex abuse scandal

Cardinal Donald Wuerl, the embattled archbishop of Washington, has resigned. Pope Francis accepted his resignation, ending weeks of speculation and rising anger over Wuerl's reported role in two clergy sexual abuse scandals.

TODAY'S QUOTE

"It made me feel like Superman."

Rapper Kanye West, talking about his "Make America Great Again" hat in the middle of a 10-minute, profanity-laden rant in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump.

BREAKFAST BROWSE

People are talking about these. Read up. Join in.

Royal wedding

This one is not getting the attention that Harry and Meghan had earlier this year, but Princess Eugenie's wedding today will still be a star-studded affair.

Rest in peace

Twenty years after Matthew Shepard's brutal murder, his parents have found a safe final resting place for their son.

Walmart TV

Seems like everybody is getting in the video streaming game these days. Now Walmart is stepping up to the plate with its own service.

Work of art

The sale of that "Girl With Balloon" prank painting from Banksy has been confirmed -- and it's got a new name to boot.

TODAY'S NUMBER

1,378

The number of points the Dow has lost over the past two days. And the worst may not be over. Tech stocks have been hit especially hard during this recent sell-off, but Facebook's troubles go back further than that. The social media giant has lost 30% of its value since July.

TOTAL RECALL

Quiz time

The world's most powerful passport is ...

A. An American passport

B. A Russian passport

C. A Chinese passport

D. A Japanese passport

Play "Total Recall: The CNN news quiz" to see if you're right. And don't forget, you can also find a version of the quiz on your Amazon devices! Just say, "Alexa, ask CNN for a quiz."

AND FINALLY ...

Daddy-daughter duet

After giving her a bath, a dad engages in a little lip-sync battle with his daughter to Maroon 5's "Girls Like You." (Click to view.)